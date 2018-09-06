Multiple shootings reported near Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Multiple shootings have been reported near Hollywood Street Thursday afternoon.
The calls went out just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 6 in the 3000 block of Hollywood Street. It’s believed multiple victims were struck in a possible drive by shooting. Emergency officials also responded to a possible scene nearby on Plank Road.
Two people have been transported form two separate scenes. One is in stable and one is in very serious condition.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.
