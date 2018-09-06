More than 2K jambalaya plates sold for MDA and Canine Companions for Independence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Master Vac Industrial Services raised more than $16,000 dollars selling jambalaya dinners to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and Canine Companions for Independence (CCI).
This is the 14th annual MDA fundraiser hosted by Master Vac, which is located on Highway 73 in Geismer, Louisiana.
Organizers say they sold more than 2,000 jambalaya plates during the afternoon event on Thursday, September 6.
While the jambalaya event has ended, you can still make a donation online to help MDA and CCI. CLICK HERE to make your donation.
MDA combats neuormuscular diseases through programs of worldwide research, comprehensive medical community services, and far-reaching professional and public health education.
CCI is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.
