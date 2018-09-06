Man involved in death of Councilman Buddy Amoroso given lesser charge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 21-year-old man charged in connection with the death of Councilman Buddy Amoroso has been indicted on a reckless operation charge, confirms District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla.
Amoroso was killed in June while riding a bicycle. He was struck by an SUV being driven by Nicholas Alexander. A West Feliciana grand jury decided to not indict Alexander on a charge of negligent homicide.
Alexander was arrested after the crash, which happened on June 30 in St. Francisville. The man riding with Amoroso was also injured in the incident.
