Juvenile who escaped from EBR Detention Center caught in Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A juvenile who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center in July was caught in Georgia Thursday.
Louisiana State Police reports Darreon Wilson, 16, was found at a home in Atlanta, Georgia. Wilson is being held at the Fulton County Juvenile Intake Facility and is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.
Wilson escaped on July 23. He was being held on various charges, including illegal carrying of weapons, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, and possession of stolen property.
