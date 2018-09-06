Jags hit the road to face another big challenge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern (0-1) had a rough season opener against No. 16 TCU and will face another tough test against Louisiana Tech this weekend.
Tech is coming off of a 30-26 road victory against South Alabama.
The Bulldogs (1-0) finished the night with 440 yards of offense: 231 on the ground and 209 from the air.
The defense held USA to 308 total yards, allowing only 91 yards passing.
Tech’s J’Mar Smith completed 19 of his 29 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Jaqwis Dancy led the Bulldog rushing attack with 144 yards on 15 attempts and scored two touchdowns.
Israel Tucker carried the ball 19 times for 82 yards, with a long of 18 yards.
Linebacker Dae’Von Washington led the defense with 10 tackles and defensive lineman Jordan Bradford had nine tackles and a sack.
Defensive back Darryl Lewis and safety La’Dante Davenport each had an interception against USA.
Southern and LA Tech meet Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.