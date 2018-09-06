‘Frozen’ actor snatches pro-Trump banner from man at Broadway play

(RNN) – A video showing a man yielding a Trump 2020 banner during the curtain call of a Broadway staging of Disney’s Frozen, has gone viral.
The incident happened at the St. James Theater in New York City on Wednesday night.
The video shows a man, wearing a “Make America Great Again” visor, having his pro-Trump banner immediately snatched away from him by one of the actors.
Broadway actor Timothy Hughes, who plays the character "Pabbie," posted the video on his Instagram account accompanied by a caption explaining his actions.
“…The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform,” said Hughes, followed by hashtags #resist #lovewins and #lovetrumpshate.
According to the Huffington Post, an audience member posted a photo of the banner-yielding man outside the theater, where he was allegedly “threatening to sue.”
Disney’s theatrical productions had no immediate comments about the incident, according to reports.
