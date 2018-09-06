FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Numerous showers/storms possible

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - What is left of Tropical Depression Gordon continues to steadily move to the northwest, away from southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
However, we’re still looking at the potential for numerous showers/storms later Thursday. In the meantime, it’s relatively quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar as you head out the door Thursday morning.
Expect areas of scattered showers to develop around the noon hour, with coverage increasing to 60 percent Thursday afternoon, with a high temperature in the upper 80s.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy, with spotty showers and a low of 73. Friday, watch for some patchy fog during the early commute. You should be ready for another “umbrella day” with a 50 percent to 60 percent rain chance and a high Friday afternoon of 89.
