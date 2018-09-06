FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon rains expected for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Area showers and storms on Thursday meant most of the WAFB area received rain although rain totals were on the low side for most communities. Doppler activity should taper off into the evening and overnight, but we cannot promise an entirely rain-free window through the night and into the early morning. The First Alert Forecast includes isolated showers for Friday morning along with patchy fog for the morning commute. Any morning rains are most likely to be closer to the coast. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the low 70s.
Friday afternoon shapes up to be another day where the majority of WAFB neighborhoods get at least a little rain. The Storm Team forecast has rain chances set at 60 percent for Friday afternoon, yet most neighborhoods will still make it up into the upper 80s for a daytime high before the rains and clouds knock the temperatures back. While we certainly could see some large rainfall “bulls eyes,” most WAFB areas will see less than 0.5″ of rain for the day.
Scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms are expected for both Saturday and Sunday, but neither day will be an all-day rain. Morning starts will be in the low 70s, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90° for both days.
The First Alert 10-day Forecast keeps the weather unsettled through all of next week and the following weekend too. In fact, rain is likely for Monday and Tuesday with scattered, mainly afternoon rains for the rest of the week. The bottom line is at this point, we still do not see that first real “fall-like” cool front in our forecast.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Gordon continues to slowly move north, but could still be a problematic rainmaker for much of the middle Mississippi Valley over the next few days.
In the Atlantic, Hurricane Florence is now looking more and more like it could be a threat for the East Coast and will need to be watched closely through the weekend and into next week.
In addition to Florence, Invest 92L and another easterly wave coming off Africa both appear to be on their way to earning tropical names sometime during the upcoming week, giving us this season’s Helene and Isaac.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.