FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon rains expected for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Area showers and storms on Thursday meant most of the WAFB area received rain although rain totals were on the low side for most communities. Doppler activity should taper off into the evening and overnight, but we cannot promise an entirely rain-free window through the night and into the early morning. The First Alert Forecast includes isolated showers for Friday morning along with patchy fog for the morning commute. Any morning rains are most likely to be closer to the coast. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the low 70s.