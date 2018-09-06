Engineers estimate $1.9M price tag to repair downtown Baton Rouge library

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Engineers have now provided an update detailing how much they expect repairs at the River Center Branch Library to cost.
Buquet & LeBlanc released the detailed summary Thursday, saying they expect the repairs to take about eight months. The parish attorney’s office is currently in talks with the project’s design team and engineers regarding the estimated $1.9 million price tag to repair the building. Once all parties involved have a chance to go over the report and agree upon the price, work to repair the library will begin.
Work on the library was halted in April after crews discovered serious structural issues, including a large crack in a wall. Numerous events had to be cancelled and streets shut down as crews performed emergency work to shore up the building.
