BR leaders make push to get more kids into college

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders are making a big push to get more kids from the area into college.
The presidents of LSU, SU, and BRCC signed a pledge, along with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and EBR Superintendent Warren Drake. The goal is to start promoting college in elementary and middle school. The program, called Capital Area Promise, also guarantees admission to a university or technical school.
“Just start planting those seeds in their head very early, and making sure that nobody chases them away from those dreams. They start and finish, and we can show them what can happen when you go to college,” said F. King Alexander, president of LSU.
Part of the promise is that every student attending a public middle school will take a field trip to a college campus. Summer employment and internship programs will also get a boost.
