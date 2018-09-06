Best buddies: Tortoise follows feline friend through cat door

(RNN) – When your best buddy's a cat, sometimes it's tough to keep up, especially when you're a tortoise.
Stanley the tortoise likes to follow Tommy everywhere and won’t be detoured, even it if takes him a little longer to get there.
So, when he saw Tommy leave through the cat flap, Stanley wasn’t having it.
He used his stubby little legs to push his way through (only getting stuck for a second or two) and joined his friend outside.
Slow and steady, Stanley. Slow and steady.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.