4 arrested after showing drugs, guns on Instagram live

EUNICE, LA (WAFB) - Four men have been arrested after they went live on Instagram waving guns around, according to KATC-TV.
Eunice police say four individuals were arrested following reports that the men were driving a black older model SUV while waving guns and illegal drugs around during a livestream on the popular social media platform.
- Darius Bazile, 21
- Demarco Skinner, 20
- Dominick Levier, 23
- De’Omante Frank, 19
During the video, the men stated that they were going to go around shooting randomly, police said.
KATC says a search was conducted after police located the men and seized the drugs and weapons as evidence. Officials say the men are known to be associated with a gang in Eunice called Goons For Life.
According to officials, charges for the men range from illegal possession of firearms, and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, to possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
KATC reports that these individuals were also possible suspects in shootings in August.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.