4 arrested after showing drugs, guns on Instagram live

4 arrested after waving drugs, guns on Instagram live
By Mykal Vincent | September 6, 2018 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:24 PM

EUNICE, LA (WAFB) - Four men have been arrested after they went live on Instagram waving guns around, according to KATC-TV.

Eunice police say four individuals were arrested following reports that the men were driving a black older model SUV while waving guns and illegal drugs around during a livestream on the popular social media platform.

  • Darius Bazile, 21
  • Demarco Skinner, 20
  • Dominick Levier, 23
  • De’Omante Frank, 19

During the video, the men stated that they were going to go around shooting randomly, police said.

KATC says a search was conducted after police located the men and seized the drugs and weapons as evidence. Officials say the men are known to be associated with a gang in Eunice called Goons For Life.

According to officials, charges for the men range from illegal possession of firearms, and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, to possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

KATC reports that these individuals were also possible suspects in shootings in August.

