Amway founder and Magic owner Richard DeVos dies at age 92

FILE - In this May 4, 2010, file photo, NBA commissioner David Stern, left, chats with Orlando Magic owner Rich DeVos during the first half of Game 1 in a second-round of the NBA basketball playoff series between the Magic and the Atlanta Hawks in Orlando, Fla. DeVos, the billionaire co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. He was 92. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)