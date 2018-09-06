Alligator Sauce Piquante

In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add alligator and sauté 10 minutes or until well browned, stirring often. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add RO*TEL and water or stock, blend well, then season to taste with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce. Bring mixture to a rolling boil then reduce heat to medium. Simmer 2 hours or until meat is tender, stirring occasionally and adding water to retain volume if necessary. Add parsley and green onions and adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Serve hot over steamed white rice.