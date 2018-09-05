World War II letters found in woods in safe near Slaughter

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Faded words bleed blue ink across yellowing paper. They are stories from a bygone era, the history of an all but extinct family, told in letters from a brother to his sister.
How the letters ended up on Lita Munson’s dining room table is something of a story in itself. Back in 2016, one of Munson’s friends was trimming trees along the road in Slaughter, Louisiana.
“He went into the woods to use the bathroom,” Munson said, “And he stumbled across a safe that had a big hole blown out in it.”
The friend poked inside with a stick to check for snakes. There were no snakes. Any valuables were long gone, but the treasure trove of letters was too good to pass up.
The letters, nearly two dozen in all, are from the 1940s, when letters were all that families had.
Munson admits to not being a big history buff, but something about the letters drew her in.
“Reading something like this, so personal, it made it real for me,” she said. And the mystery of the owners, the writers, and the found safe captivated her. “It was a pile of letters that obviously must have meant a lot to someone for it to be in their safe.”
Many in the pile are from somewhere in the Pacific Ocean aboard the Navy supply ship, USS Pollux, at the height of World War II. Petty Officer First Class Merrick Dunn did not write often, and when he did, his sister, Esther Dunn, did not get much information.
“One of the letters mentions that his mail is censored,” Munson said. “They are mostly family stuff.”
Others are addressed to Merrick’s sisters, Bernice or Hazel.
“There’s not even a street address, just Slaughter, LA,” Munson said, “So there’s nowhere to start a search.” Munson’s initial search hit a dead end, and she put the letters aside until a few weeks ago.
In a small town like Slaughter, where everyone knows everyone and history is kept in church bulletins and oral histories told by the town’s oldest citizens, surely a missing safe from 2016 would be big news.
Two years ago, the Slaughter Police Department had no computerized filing system, and a hand search turned up no reports of a stolen safe. The chief of police does not remember a missing safe. Neither does the former chief, who now lives in the old Dunn house,
In the Slaughter post office, no one remembers delivering mail to the Dunn family. And it has no record of the family, even though Esther served as Post Mistress sometime in the 1940s or ’50s.
All that would be easy to dismiss, if it weren’t for the safe and a business letter inside. Also from the ’40s, from The Dakota Hardware Store to eldest brother, V.H. Dunn, about a repair to the family safe. Munson surmised the family must have been fairly wealthy for the time.
The history of the Dunns can only be pieced together through sparse newspaper articles, obituaries, and church bulletins. It turns out the ten Dunn siblings were from a wealthy family. The first, V.H. Dunn, was born in the 1880s. Merrick was born in 1905. Esther, it seems, was older than Merrick. Bernice and Hazel may have been younger. Most of the family did not marry and remained in the Dunn house until their deaths.
V.H. had a couple of children. He died in Mississippi. The safe contained a letter of detailing his last days and a Western Union telegram with instructions for the family to claim his body.
Merrick Dunn, born in 1905, was 40-years-old when he wrote those letters aboard the USS Pollux. After he left the Navy, he went back to Slaughter to live in the Dunn house with his sisters. He eventually became the president of Clinton Bank and Trust. He was also the organist, treasurer, and member of the administrative board for the Slaughter Methodist Church. He died August 1, 1971.
Sister Bernice Dunn married Dr. Ike Young. They had at least one child, Roy, who played football at Texas A&M. In 1938, the Washington Redskins drafted Roy Young in the seventh round. After a year with the Redskins, Roy quit football for professional boxing. He eventually left sports and became a gynecologist at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. Later, he and his wife moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. Roy died in 1988. His wife died 11 years later.
John Bostwick Dunn was born in 1900. Family lore contends his middle name comes from the Bostwick family, who owned much of the land in Town of Clinton was built on. He had at least one daughter, Betty Zane Dunn.
Hazel Dunn married P.H. Dupuy, who later became superintendent of East Feliciana Parish schools.
Not much is know about Katie Mae Dunn, other than she never married and lived in the house with the rest of the Dunns.
Esther and Kerry T. Dunn worked together in the Slaughter post office. Kerry never married and lived in the Dunn house with the rest.
The Dunn family line died with Merrick.
“My husband thought I was crazy,” Laurie Piker said as she dragged a heavy black briefcase across her dining room table. “I’ve been lugging this thing around for years.”
Inside the briefcase lie what’s left of the Dunn family history. From Esther’s mother of pearl walking stick, to old tin-type photos, family records, and postcards from Merrick’s trip through the Pacific.
“My mother-in-law was a Dunn,” Piker explained. Laurie married James Piker. His mother, Betty Zane, was the daughter of John Bostwick Dunn. Laurie and her husband lived in the old Dunn house in the 1980s. That’s where she found most of her collection. "
“We moved in and it still had all of the furniture,” Laurie said, “All of the belongings were still in the house. Nobody had cleaned it out in probably 100 years, so we accumulated a lot of this stuff.”
She even has an early picture of Merrick. But she never saw a safe. “There was no safe,” Laurie said, “And I didn’t ever suspect that there had been a safe.”
This week, Munson and Piker met for the first time; Munson, to return her cache of letters to the last of the Dunn family and Piker, to share a the stories she has collected with a new friend and member of the Dunn family.
“It was exciting reading through them," Munson said. “I’m really happy to give these to her. I know that it’s great that she has these. To see what she has, I know she can really appreciate them.”
“It’s where my children’s family comes from,” said Piker. “It’s part of their history.”
History rescued from a busted safe in the middle of the woods before it could fade away.
