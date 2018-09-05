World War II letters found in woods in safe near Slaughter

The history of the Dunns can only be pieced together through sparse newspaper articles, obituaries, and church bulletins. It turns out the ten Dunn siblings were from a wealthy family. The first, V.H. Dunn, was born in the 1880s. Merrick was born in 1905. Esther, it seems, was older than Merrick. Bernice and Hazel may have been younger. Most of the family did not marry and remained in the Dunn house until their deaths.