WANTED: Multiple suspects target Sherwood Forest Shopping Center 2 nights in a row

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of suspects who are accused of burglarizing two business in the Sherwood Forest Shopping Center two nights in a row.
Investigators say multiple suspects shattered the glass door of one business in the Sherwood Forest Shopping Center around 2 a.m. on September 3. All of the suspects were reportedly wearing paint suits and masks.
The suspects allegedly tied a chain around the bar door and ripped the bars off. Then the suspects then entered the business and stole a large amount of merchandise.
One of the suspects lifted his mask for a few seconds. Police are asking the public if anyone recognizes him.
Investigators believe the same suspects returned to the same shopping center but targeted another business around 3 a.m. on September 4.
The suspects allegedly shot the glass front door, tied a chain around the bars, and again ripped the bars from the building.
All of the suspects were again wearing masks, hoods, and gloves. They allegedly entered the store and stole more merchandise.
Anyone with any information about the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), text CS225 to CRIMES (274637) or submit an anonymous tip from our Facebook page or website www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Callers can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.
