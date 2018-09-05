Regymen Fitness provides club concept workout using unique lighting and high-energy atmosphere

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The newest fitness studio chain in Baton Rouge, Regymen Fitness, is on a mission to give members the best possible workout through a variety of workout platforms and unique atmosphere that makes you feel like you’re in a dance club rather than another trip to the gym.
“It’s the lighting. It’s the energy. It’s the music. We want you to forget you’re working out,” said Edward “EK” Navan, COO and co-founder of Regymen Fitness.
Regymen Fitness is celebrating the opening of their second spot in Baton Rouge, near LSU. Regymen Fitness – University, located on Nicholson Drive opened at the end of August. Their first Baton Rouge studio, Regymen-Fitness Baton Rouge, is located on Drusilla Lane.
Regymen is set to open their third Baton Rouge studio in October. It will be located on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Perkins.
Regymen offers coach workouts, technology platforms that allow you to track your heartrate, as well as track the calories you burn using data analytics.
Navan says what they really do best at Regymen is their small group training. Each studio gives members a variety of workout options to change up their routines through their Burn, Box and Build programs. You can choose from a 45, 60 and 90-minute workout, promising a 1,000 calorie burn for every hour of sweat.
REYMEN BURN
- Interval training -Heart-rate based platform using treadmills, SkiErgs, assault bikes, weight lifting and core training
REGYMEN BOX
- Working on heavy bags (no treadmill work)
- Cardio comes from heavy bag work but still mixing in weights, ketel bells, agility (all about movement)
REGYMEN BUILD
- Focus more on weights
- Lifting, ketel bells, Olympic barbells
- Slower movements focused on putting muscle on
“One of our biggest things is, end fitness boredom,” said Navan. “At Regymen, we want to go ahead and just kind of trick that mind and trick that body where every day it’s different.”
The most noticeable difference from other gyms is the lighting. Navan says the lighting changes constantly. You might find yourself working out under a dim blue glow with green spotlights or you could show up to find the gym washed in a red hue.
“The whole idea is when you come into a Regymen, you kind of forget where you are for that 45- minutes to an hour. A lot of our customers come in and say, ‘Man, this kind of does feel like a night club.’”
Despite the creative concept, there are still familiar gym necessities, like weights, cycles and even treadmills. However, you might not find yourself using the equipment the way you’re used to using it.
Treadmills are a part of the “Burn” program but according to Navan, you’ll never be running on the treadmill for a half an hour straight.
Navan says they’ve turned the treadmill into a group work out but emphasized that it’s still based on individual needs and results.
“On the treadmills themselves, everything is determined by heart-rate. It’s very simple. We equate how you should feel to a certain color on that screen. A more advanced person might be running but a new person might be walking because it’s all based on that heart-rate.”
REGYMEN FITNESS – BATON ROUGE
- 3482 Drusilla Lane
- Baton Rouge
- 225-218-4656
- ALWAYS OPEN (24/7 gym access)
REGYMEN FITNESS – UNIVERSITY
- 4005 Nicholson Drive
- Baton Rouge
- 225-769-2196
- OPEN: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
REGYMEN FITNESS – BLUEBONNET
- 7556 Bluebonnet Boulevard (across from Perkins Rowe)
- Baton Rouge
- 225-221-2382
- OPENING SOON (estimated for October)
You can sign up for classes online. Through September, there is a new member specials for some unlimited workouts. Stop by any open Regymen Fitness location to learn more about memberships.
“Your first class is always free with us. You just have to give us a call and let us know and we’ll reserve your spot in the workout.”
CLICK HERE to join Get Fit Red Stick for all of the latest fitness trends, news about local fitness events and weekly web series from local fitness influencers.
