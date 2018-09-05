Program created for expectant mothers struggling with opioid use disorder during pregnancy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Woman’s Hospital and United Health Foundation are announcing a new program for expectant mothers with opioid use disorder.
This new program, called “GRACE” (Guiding Recovery and Creating Empowerment), will support expectant mothers by providing comprehensive care coordination services specific to their needs during and after pregnancy.
The GRACE Program works with a number of community partners – including physicians, social service agencies, hospitals, mental health agencies and the legal system – to identify expectant mothers affected by opioid misuse and connects them to the appropriate resources to aid in their care and recovery.
GRACE program
- Will provide care coordination services to expectant mothers struggling with opioid use disorder during pregnancy
- United Health Foundation’s three-year, $1.2 million grant to launch GRACE will minimize the adverse effects of substance misuse during pregnancy and engage the mother in her recovery
A gathering of local and state leaders, including Governor John Bel Edwards, will elaborate on the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday, September 11 at Woman’s Hospital.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.