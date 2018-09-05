OMV employee accused of overcharging customers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -A Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle employee is facing felony theft charges for allegedly overcharging customers for nearly a year, according to Louisiana State Police.
Trooper Bryan Lee said state police detectives began investigating Dequsha Ingram, 25, of Sunshine, after an OMV supervisor was notified of possible fraudulent transactions at the Independence Boulevard OMV location.
Detectives learned Ingram was overcharging OMV customers for various transactions from December 2017 through September 2018.
Ingram admitted to the thefts during questioning, according to Lee.
Ingram was arrested on September 5 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of felony theft ($5,000-$25,000), injuring public records, and computer fraud.
