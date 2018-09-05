Ochsner Health to become minority member of CHRISTUS Health Southwestern Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Ochsner Health System announced today they finalized an agreement for Ochsner to become a minority member of CHRISTUS Health Southwestern Louisiana.
The new collaboration involves the two hospitals, charitable foundations, an ambulatory surgery center, imaging centers and clinics.
The joint venture will also be responsible or all future health care facilities and services operated by the two health systems in the Lake Charles area.
