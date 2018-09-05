NFL players release an op-ed and video about why they are kneeling during National Anthem

September 5, 2018 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 3:35 PM

(CNN) - A group of National Football League players have released an open letter and promotional video.

In the video they are discussing why they feel it is necessary to kneel while the National Anthem is played.

In the op-ed, they pointed out that they are not protesting the National Anthem but calling attention to problems that particularly affect the black community.

Some cite police brutality and the killing of black people by police officers.

Others want to call attention to the unemployment or lack of financial resources in black communities.

They said they support the police and the country's armed forces.

The players also listed various projects they are involved with and offered fans ways they can help.

