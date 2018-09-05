Mother accused of starving her infant child to death

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI/CNN) - A Missouri woman is behind bars, accused of starving her infant son.
Makayla Hill is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police found the 24-year-old mother with her two children when they were called to a hotel Sunday.
One of the kids, a 2-month-old boy, was unresponsive.
Officials tried to revive the baby, but he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
According to an autopsy, the boy, Samuel Williamson Jr., was malnourished.
If convicted, Hill could spend life in prison. State officials took custody of the other child.
