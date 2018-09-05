Mayor Broome plans to join Capital Heights Social Ride

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will join several area bike clubs on a social ride Wednesday, September 5. It’s one of several upcoming events giving Baton Rouge residents a chance to “Move with the Mayor.”
Mayor Broome will join Bike Baton Rouge, Lexlee’s Kids - Child Safety & Injury Prevention, Front Yard Bikes at Mid City, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department for a ride around Capital Heights.
MOVE WITH THE MAYOR: Capital Heights Social Ride
- Wednesday, September 5
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ingleside United Methodist Church
- 4264 Capitol Heights Avenue
- Baton Rouge
All are invited to participate in the bike ride.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.