Mayor Broome plans to join Capital Heights Social Ride

By Allison Childers | September 5, 2018 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 2:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will join several area bike clubs on a social ride Wednesday, September 5. It’s one of several upcoming events giving Baton Rouge residents a chance to “Move with the Mayor.”

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces upcoming events for Move with the Mayor.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces upcoming events for Move with the Mayor. (Source: Healthy BR)

Mayor Broome will join Bike Baton Rouge, Lexlee’s Kids - Child Safety & Injury Prevention, Front Yard Bikes at Mid City, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department for a ride around Capital Heights.

MOVE WITH THE MAYOR: Capital Heights Social Ride

  • Wednesday, September 5
  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ingleside United Methodist Church
  • 4264 Capitol Heights Avenue
  • Baton Rouge

All are invited to participate in the bike ride.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.