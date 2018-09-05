4 Hammond Police officers arrested for payroll fraud, other charges

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Four officers with the Hammond Police Department have been arrested, officials report.
The officers, Patrick Dean, Mark Hampton, Sermaine Smith, and Cody Taylor, were arrested Friday, August 31. They are charged with malfeasance in office and public payroll fraud. All four officers have been placed on administrative leave.
The police department says they are no longer on duty and are not permitted to work extra duty details while on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.
Dean was hired in April of 2015, Hampton in July of 2003, Smith in February of 2011, and Taylor in July of 2015.
