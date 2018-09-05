Gonzales city officials unveil plans for railroad from Baton Rouge to New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new park, shops, and walkways that would give visitors a reason to come back is in the works for the City of Gonzales.
City officials have drawn the curtain on some 23 projects recommended for the much talked about high speed passenger train.
The intersection of East Ascension and North Boullion Avenue has been marked for what Gonzales city leaders hope will become a new passenger train station. If you can’t picture it, maybe this will help.
Engineers gave the public a first look at detailed plans for a train stop and new downtown district that would be built around it.
“I’m excited about preserving that part of town,” said Joyce Babin, a Gonzales native, who knows a thing or two about the city and the railroad that runs through it. She wrote a book called Across the Track. “I had to cross the track to go to school, anywhere I went,” she said.
Those tracks are likely to attract visitors, Mayor Barney Arceneaux hopes. The Gonzales train station will be one of seven stops from the Capital City to New Orleans. Plans call for retail space, restaurants, and recreation within two to three walking blocks, giving visitors a reason to step off the train.
“People vacationing in Baton Rouge or New Orleans, or either which way, we are in hopes they are going to take that train and with the stop being in Gonzales, if you want to get off and stay for a short period of time, we would love that," Arceneaux said.
The benefits extend far beyond the station. Southern Rail Commission Chairman John Spain says a passenger train is a way to move commuters more efficiently and to encourage future generations to work and play closer to home. “We need to do what people around the world have been doing for a long time: connecting our cities with modern modes of transportation,” he said.
The 80-mile round trip by train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans would also give people like Babin a chance to explore a life in a new city.
“I don’t drive very far at my age, so it would be good for me to just hop on a train,” said Babin.
Leaders say the project could come to fruition in as soon as five years.
