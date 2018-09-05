FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather improving for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday night just west of the Mississippi-Alabama state line as a strong tropical storm. The early morning position has the weakening center now located to the northwest of Hattiesburg, MS.
Locally, we have an improving forecast. There are NO watches or warnings Wednesday. There will be a sun/cloud mix, with only a 20 percent to 30 percent coverage of afternoon showers, light southwest winds, and a high in the upper 80s.
Overnight, clouds will be increasing and the low will reach 74. Thursday, expect scattered to numerous showers/storms, with 60 percent coverage and a high Thursday of 88.
And, looking ahead to the rest of the week and into the weekend, having an umbrella on standby will still be a good idea because of at least a 40 percent to 50 percent rain chance just about each and every afternoon.
