FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pattern of wet summer weather returns

The First Alert Weekend Forecast is better, but not entirely dry. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 80s to near 90°, with rain chances running at 30 to 40 percent for both days. As is typical for this time of year, any weekend rains are most likely to arrive during the afternoon and early evening. LSU fans will need to be ready to dodge a few showers during the tailgating window for the home opener against the Southeastern Lions, but rain chances drop off significantly by the 6 p.m. kickoff and into the first quarter. For the Jaguar nation headed to LA Tech in Ruston, the outlook is much the same: scattered rains in the afternoon with those showers tailing off by the 6 p.m. start. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s during both games.