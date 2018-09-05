FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pattern of wet summer weather returns

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Gordon failed to make much of an imprint on the WAFB area Wednesday and no one should be complaining about that. After a mainly dry Wednesday, the WAFB First Alert Forecast returns to a wet pattern for Thursday and Friday. Morning starts on both days will be in the low 70s, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Unlike Wednesday, however, rain chances are set at 60 to 70 percent for Thursday and 50 to 60 percent on Friday.
Although the likelihood of rain is on the high side for the next couple of days, we are not anticipating a severe weather outbreak, nor widespread downpours over the next two days. Just be ready for a weather pattern that’s likely to produce passing showers and a few thunderstorms for both days, especially during the afternoons. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect under 1″ of rain between Wednesday evening and late Friday night.
The First Alert Weekend Forecast is better, but not entirely dry. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 80s to near 90°, with rain chances running at 30 to 40 percent for both days. As is typical for this time of year, any weekend rains are most likely to arrive during the afternoon and early evening. LSU fans will need to be ready to dodge a few showers during the tailgating window for the home opener against the Southeastern Lions, but rain chances drop off significantly by the 6 p.m. kickoff and into the first quarter. For the Jaguar nation headed to LA Tech in Ruston, the outlook is much the same: scattered rains in the afternoon with those showers tailing off by the 6 p.m. start. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s during both games.
As we head towards the middle of September, most of us are simply waiting on that first real cold front. Unfortunately, the First Alert Forecast does not show any signs of a cold front through next week. The current forecast calls for scattered rains each day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s through the 15th.
Tropical Depression Gordon continues to move away from us towards the northwest and north. Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting quite a bit of activity in the tropical Atlantic. Florence became the season’s first major hurricane Wednesday and the NHC is also highlighting a series of tropical waves rolling off of Africa that will need to be watched.
