Extras wanted for upcoming TV series filming in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Central Casting Louisiana is hosting a casting call to find background extras for an upcoming TV series filming in the New Orleans area this fall and winter.
The series is tiled On Becoming a God in Central Florida and stars Kirsten Dunst. It is being produced by Sony Pictures for YouTube Premium.
The show is described as a dark comedy/drama and is set in Florida in the early 1990s. It centers on a woman who schemes her way to the top of a “cultish, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme.”
Film producer explains why he likes making movies in Louisiana
Filming is scheduled from October through February at various locations throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area.
An open casting call for new registrants will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, September 10 at the meeting room of the South Slidell Libarary, located at 3901 Pontchartrain Drive in Slidell.
The casting company is looking to cast the following:
- Adults – Women and men ages 18 and older of any ethnicity
- Babies – Caucasian looking babies ages 8-10 months at the time of filming
- Cars – Filmmakers are also in need of cars made before 1995, in good condition
Adults who are cast will be paid a rate of $90 per 10 hours of work.
Parents of babies will be paid $125 per singleton baby per 6 hours of work and $150 per twin/triple per 6 hours of work.
Car owners will be paid $25 if their vehicle is used in a scene.
All applicants must complete the federal I-9 form. The list of required documentation for the I-9 form can be found at https://www.centralcasting.com/i-9-doumentation.
Minors must have a current valid photo identification from the above list of acceptable documents. In accordance with federal law, the parent or legal guardian must be present. The minor will also need to be present for
Supporting documents for the Louisiana Residency form is also required. Necessary documents can be found in the middle of the residency form at https://www.centralcasting.com/louisiana-residency-form.
Mary Huber, a spokesperson for the casting company, says this casting call is for new registrants only. Those who have already registered with Central Casting Louisiana will be considered for On Becoming a God in Central Florida and future film projects.
Huber said for those people who cannot attend the open casting call can still register at the Central Casting Louisiana office in New Orleans during normal business homes.
Those who wish to update their profile will not be able to do so at the casting call on Saturday.
She also recommends attendees of the casting call to dress accordingly for the casting call as they will be seen by casting directors, producers, and directors.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.