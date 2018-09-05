Crews search for railroad worker who reportedly fell in canal

BALDWIN, LA (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are searching for a railroad worker who reportedly fell into a canal Tuesday night.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it responded to a report of a rail company employee fall into the Baldwin Canal near Railroad Bridge around 9:30 p.m.
Officials said the SMPSO marine and patrol sections are currently trying to find the worker. They added members of other agencies are assisting.
The employees name has not been released.
