Clinton town officials under investigation for alleged malfeasance

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - Parish and state law enforcement authorities on Wednesday served the Town of Clinton with two subpoenas as part of a criminal probe into the mayor’s office.
This latest development comes on the heels of a recent 9News investigation into four vehicles that the mayor and police chief leased without board approval. Parish and state authorities served the subpoenas this morning, hoping to gather evidence related to those vehicles as well as to allegations of illegal activity in the mayor’s court.
East Feliciana Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Greg Phares said the sheriff’s office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations are handling the case.
“We served two subpoenas on the town officials this morning, and this is just a fact-finding tool that is used a lot in investigations,” Phares said.
One of the subpoenas states that authorities are “investigating a complaint of malfeasance in which they have reasonable suspicion to believe the Mayor’s Court of the Town of Clinton has been operated in an irregular and potentially illegal manner.”
It goes on to describe allegations that Mayor Lori Bell has allowed the police chief to both preside over the mayor’s court and act as the prosecutor. It also alleges the Mayor’s Court is making defendants pay fees that exceed amounts allowed by law.
The other subpoena addresses the four Chevy Tahoes leased without board approval. It characterizes the case as a "complaint of Malfeasance in office” in which investigators believe “employees of the Town of Clinton” entered into a contract of indebtedness in violation of state law.
“Sheriff Travis and our office have received a number of complaints from residents of Clinton and residents of the parish, and we thought it was necessary that we partner with state police and look at these and just see how valid they are,” Phares said.
With the investigation just beginning, sheriff’s investigators are seeking to gather mostly financial records and other documents from the mayor’s office.
Calls to Mayor Bell were not immediately returned Wednesday.
The 9News Investigators will continue to follow this story and bring you any further developments as they surface.
