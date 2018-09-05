BRPD releases audio evidence involving man accused of shooting at police officer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has just released two videos from a controversial August 7 officer-involved shooting. Police arrested Raheem Howard, 24, whom they say shot at Officer Yuseff Hamadeh after being pulled over for a missing license plate. Police say Hamadeh returned fire after being shot at.
However, the suspect says he did not have a weapon and did not fire any shots.
The video, released Wednesday, includes audio from the officer’s rear camera in his patrol car, as well as video recorded by what police called a “concerned citizen.”
The officer’s body camera and front dashboard camera were not turned on at the time of the gunfire, police say. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore declined to prosecute Howard, saying there was not sufficient evidence that he had fired a weapon.
