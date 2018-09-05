BRG offers beauty boost workshops for women with cancer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Baton Rouge General (BRG) will host two workshops this fall to help women with cancer feel better. The Look Good Feel Better workshops will connect cancer patients with volunteer beauty professionals. The workshops will include makeup tips, wig selection, nail care and clothing do’s and don’ts.
During cancer treatment, Look Good Feel Better volunteer beauty professionals help women with:
LOOK GOOD FEEL BETTER
- Skin care and makeup application
- Tips on wig selection and wig care
- Dry skin and discolored nails
- Scarves, turbans and hats
“Looking your best really does lift your spirits, and this is especially true for the cancer patients we support,” said Shelley Matthews, manager of BRG’s Gift Shop, which houses The Healing Boutique.
The pros will also offer helpful style tips, such as ways to camouflage areas of concern during cancer treatment and how to use flattering colors and shapes.
Local nonprofit Kelli’s Kloset, which provides free clothing to women undergoing cancer treatment, will be on hand with their new mobile unit. Most cancer patients gain and lose weight during treatment, and it can be costly to keep a wardrobe of clothing that fits.
Each participant will receive a free gift with beauty products valued at $400.
The workshops will be held Monday, September 10 and Monday, October 8, from 1-3 p.m., on BRG’s Bluebonnet campus at 8585 Picardy Ave.
- MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- BRG’s Bluebonnet campus
- 8585 Picardy Avenue
- MONDAY, OCTOBER 8
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- BRG’s Bluebonnet campus
- 8585 Picardy Avenue
Patients can register online or call (800) 227-2345.
The Look Good Feel Better program was founded in 1989 by the Personal Care Products Council, in cooperation with the American Cancer Society and the Professional Beauty Association.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.