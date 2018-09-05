BRAC opposes formation of Baton Rouge City Council, says it would pose same issues as St. George

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) has announced that its board of directors has voted to oppose the creation of a Baton Rouge City Council. This comes in response to statements from various local groups promoting the idea and pursuing an election for its formation.
“BRAC has long held a steadfast belief that economic vitality and quality of life are driven by inclusive communities working together to identify and solve problems. We believe in a unified form of government for the city-parish. The creation of an additional body of government within East Baton Rouge goes against this belief, proposing yet another wedge between the people and communities of the parish,” said BRAC Board Chairman Ric Kearny.
BRAC noted many of their concerns stem from the proposed City of St. George, saying the creation of a Baton Rouge City Council would be similar, and would include potential new taxes, impacts on public services, and more layers of governmental bureaucracy. They say like St. George, the creation of such a council “promotes division and self-interest above leadership and solutions.”
