Airbnb activates program for free temporary housing ahead of Gordon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Airbnb has now activated its Open Homes program to help residents forced to evacuate from their homes due to Tropical Storm Gordon.
In the event of major weather events, Airbnb’s Disaster Response and Relief Team activates its host communities through the Open Homes program. The program allows residents who have been displaced, as well as emergency relief workers and volunteers, to find temporary housing with local hosts who are opening up their homes free of charge.
The following areas are participating in the program:
ALABAMA
- Dothan
- Montgomery
- Tuscaloosa
FLORIDA
- Tallahassee
- Northern panhandle area
LOUISIANA
- Baton Rouge
- Lafayette
- Monroe
MISSISSIPPI
- Meridian
- Jackson
These free listings will be available through September 10. If the need arises, Airbnb will consider extending the program.
If you’d like to register your home for the program, click here. For those seeking shelter during Tropical Storm Gordon, click here.
The idea for the program began in 2012 following Hurricane Sandy and has been growing ever since. To date, Airbnb’s disaster response team has responded to more than 250 disasters across the globe.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.