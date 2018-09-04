U-Haul offering free self-storage in south Louisiana ahead of Gordon

(WAFB) - U-Haul is offering free self-storage at 10 locations in south Louisiana ahead of Gordon.
The storage company is providing up to 30 days of free self-storage at the location throughout south Louisiana, according to a release from the company.
Gordon is expected to make landfall Tuesday night and bring hurricane conditions to the central Gulf Coast.
“We encourage our neighbors to prepare for the storm by taking advantage of our free self-storage disaster relief program,” said Pat Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana president. “We want to ensure these communities have a dry and secure place to store their belongings.”
Here’s a list of the participating locations:
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood - (No. 4 Westbank Expy. Gretna, LA 70053; Contact: (504) 368-1965)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square - (1915 SW Railroad Ave. Hammond, LA 70403; Contact: (985) 345-3066)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd. - (2340 Lapalco Blvd. Harvey, LA 70058; Contact: (504) 368-7823)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero - (7201 Westbank Expy. Marrero, LA 70072; Contact: (504) 349-0969)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd. - (3800 N. Causeway Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002; Contact: (504) 837-4122)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Central Ave. - (1019 Central Ave. Metairie, LA 70001; Contact: (504) 737-0916)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly - (6210 Chef Menteur Hwy. New Orleans, LA 70126; Contact: (504) 246-9011)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Michoud Blvd. -(4449 Michoud Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70129; Contact; (504) 254-1140)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tulane - (2801 Tulane Ave. New Orleans, LA 70119; Contact: (504) 821-3300)
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd. - (1685 Gause Blvd. Slidell, LA 70458 (985) 643-7073)
