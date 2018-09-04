Southern University’s Danny Johnson make final roster for Washington Redskins

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Southern University alum has made the cut for the Washington Redskins' final roster for the 2018 season.
Danny Johnson will be the first Jaguar to play in the NFL since Rashaun Allen played for the Seattle Seahawks back in 2014.
“Danny is awesome. If you are a college free agent and you make an NFL team, it’s quite a dang accomplishment. I’m happy for Danny. He’s done everything right. He’s competed... he can run. He can do special teams,” Redskins head coach, Jay Gruden, told the Washington Post in an interview.
In his final season, Johnson got his first career rushing, receiving, passing, and a punt return for a touchdown. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. As a junior, he lead the country in total interceptions (7) and interceptions per game (.6).
