Residents preparing for Tropical Storm Gordon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The potential for power outages caused by Tropical Storm Gordon had many people rushing to the store to stock up on supplies Monday, so it was no surprise to see Home Depot a bit busier than normal.
“We just getting ready for the storm, you know, just in case power goes out, you never know,” said Nick Hamilton.
Like many customers, Hamilton was out with his wife buying a generator.
“We definitely want to make sure all of our ice boxes and everything else work and just get prepared, you know, make sure we have enough food, drinks, and water,” said Hamilton.
But families aren’t the only ones preparing. Emergency organizations, such as the American Red Cross, have already begun making preparations to help the community.
“We have been preparing for months now for an event like this so that we can take care of the people that are going to need our help,” said Merri Alessi.
Red Cross allowed WAFB into one of their warehouses, which was full of things like snacks, blankets, toiletries, etc. However, they are still urging people to get a plan together and not wait until the last minute to get prepared.
“You really need to have a preparedness packet for 72 hours. You need to have food in there, you need to have water in there, and that’s not just water for drinking, it’s water to wash off with, wash your hands with,” said Alessi.
