Police release surveillance images of suspect in Breaux Bridge truck stop shooting

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (WAFB) - Police released new images of a man they believe is connected to a truck stop shooting that happened over the weekend.
The Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying man who is still at large. Police say the man is connected to a Sept. 1 shooting at the Pilot Truck Stop.
Authorities said the shooting started because of an argument between the suspect and the victim. The two men did not know each other prior to the shooting, police said.
The surveillance images released Tuesday show the alleged gunman walking in the gas station. The department also released images of the vehicle connected to the shooting.
The vehicle was also occupied by a black female who was dressed in blue scrubs.
If anyone has any information or can identify the suspect, call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.