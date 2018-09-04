Police: Man sought for stealing car from dealership in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Livingston Parish detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly stole a car from a dealership.
On August 29, 2018, a man visited a dealership located off Highway 16 in Denham Springs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the man drove multiple vehicles while riding with a dealership employee. Then, he left.
Employees later learned that the man drove off the lot in a 2003 white Hyundai Elantra.
Authorities said video surveillance showed the man leaving the office before entering the Hyundai. The vehicle had no license plate when it was taken.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call authorities at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
