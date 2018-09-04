Man charged with murder after man dies in N. 31st Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives are charging a man with murder following a shooting in August.
The man, Darius Bell, 20, of Port Allen, was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder after an August 10 shooting that happened on N. 31st Street.
Bell was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on August 28, 2018. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of N.31st Street at around 11 a.m.
The victim, Marcus Haynes, 35, of Port Allen, who was taken to the hospital following the shooting, died on Sunday, according to police.
Bell is now being charged with second-degree murder.
