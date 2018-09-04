LSU’s Phillips, Tracy named SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips and kicker Cole Tracy have earned SEC honors for their big performances against the Miami Hurricanes.
You would have never known Saturday night was Phillips' first career start.
The sophomore was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week, along with Auburn linebacker Darrell Williams.
Phillips was everywhere, recording a career-best 7 tackles and an interception for a touchdown in the 33 - 17 victory for LSU.
It was not only the first start for Jacobs, but for kicker Cole Tracy as well.
Tracy was perfect on the night, connecting on 4 of 4 field goals, including a school record tying 54-yarder in the third quarter that put the Tigers up 33 - 3.
The senior shared Special Teams honors with Ole Miss placekicker Luke Logan.
Other SEC awards:
Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss - Offensive Player of the Week
Jaylen Waddle, WR/PR, Alabama - Freshman of the Week
Greg Little, Ole Miss - Offensive Lineman of the Week
Nick Coe, Auburn and Quinnen Williams, Alabama - Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week
