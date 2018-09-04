LSU jumps 14 spots in AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has jumped from No. 25 to No. 11 in the Associated Press College Football Top 25.
The ranking comes off the heels of a 33-17 blowout of the then No. 8 Miami Hurricanes.
The upcoming schedule will not get any easier for the Tigers. Alabama is ranked No. 1, Georgia No. 3, Auburn No. 7, Miss. State No. 18 and Florida No. 25.
LSU plays Southeastern this Saturday before travelling to Opelika, AL, to face Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 15.
The Tigers did receive some bad news following their victory against the Canes. Head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Tuesday that sophomore linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is out for the year due to an injury suffered in Saturday’s game. Chaisson is an edge rusher for the Tigers.
Other poll notes: SEC East South Carolina is ranked No. 24 and Miami dropped to No. 22 in the poll.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.