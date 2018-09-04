Infamous contractor from August 2016 flood pleads guilty, insuring all victims get restitution

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Matthew Morris, 41, was in court in Livingston Parish Tuesday morning for a special hearing where he pleaded guilty to one count of filing or maintaining false public records. Despite his guilty plea, Morris said he was pleading guilty “in his best interest but maintains his innocence.”
Morris, with Complete Construction Contractors LLC, was indicted on 51 counts of contractor and insurance fraud, theft, extortion and more just in Livingston Parish in 2017. He was indicted on another 84 counts in Ascension Parish. He was also charged with several counts in East Baton Rouge, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne parishes.
Morris would sign contracts with victims from the August 2016 flood and either leave the work in between or never show up, according to victims. When the victims would not pay, Morris put liens on their properties.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux and assistant district attorney Kurt Wall of the 21st judicial district offered Morris amended charges which would include all 11 victims in Livingston Parish getting some amount of restitution from Morris’ insurance.
Of his 51 counts he was indicted on, 50 charges were dropped as long as Morris plead to one count which included restitution for all victims and jail time.
Several victims of Morris were in the courthouse as Morris took his first plea since the August 2016 flood. Victims in the courtroom refused to give any victims’ impact statements saying they simply wanted closure and to move on.
Judge Jeff Johnson sentenced Morris to four years with credit for time served. The total amount of restitution includes is $85,434.30, which would be divided among 11 victims in Livingston Parish.
