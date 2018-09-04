FIRST ALERT FORECAST: TS Gordon moves closer to Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Gordon continues to move west-northwest at 17 mph as it gets closer to the central Gulf Coast.
Much of southeast Louisiana remains under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect later in the afternoon. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, with a 50 percent coverage of showers/storms and a high of 87.
Overnight, areas of locally heavy rainfall may be possible, as what will likely be Category 1 Hurricane Gordon makes landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The low Tuesday night is forecast in the lower 70s.
Scattered to numerous showers/storms will stay in the forecast Wednesday, as the high temperature will top out in the mid-80s.
