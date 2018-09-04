FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gordon’s track shifts slightly eastward

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gordon had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Gordon still could briefly become a hurricane prior to landfall though. Gordon has a fairly compact wind field with most of the energy on the north and east side of the circulation, and that means wind effects in the WAFB region will be minimal and threats to the WAFB region continue to decline. Plan for most WAFB communities to see peak winds in the teens between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, and most WAFB neighborhoods will see 24-hour rains totals at under 2″.