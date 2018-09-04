FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gordon’s track shifts slightly eastward

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - All eyes are on Gordon, with the tropical system making its U.S. landfall on Tuesday evening along the Mississippi coast. If anything, the news has become slightly better for communities throughout the WAFB area as Gordon will track well east and north of the viewing area from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gordon had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Gordon still could briefly become a hurricane prior to landfall though. Gordon has a fairly compact wind field with most of the energy on the north and east side of the circulation, and that means wind effects in the WAFB region will be minimal and threats to the WAFB region continue to decline. Plan for most WAFB communities to see peak winds in the teens between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, and most WAFB neighborhoods will see 24-hour rains totals at under 2″.
Set rain chances on Wednesday at only 50 to 60 percent. Thursday gets a bit wetter, then we roll into a pattern of mainly afternoon scattered rains for Friday and the weekend. The current 10-day extended forecast keeps scattered rains in the outlook for each day.
