FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All eyes on Gordon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No surprise here: all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Gordon heads towards the Coast.
The latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast has Gordon becoming a hurricane before making landfall Tuesday evening. While the current NHC forecast track keeps Gordon to the east of the WAFB area, much of the viewing area is within the forecast cone and that’s reason for some concern. Thanks to Gordon’s projected forward speed, the system should move through the Lower Mississippi Valley fairly quickly, reducing the threat of flooding rains.
However, sustained winds could be an issue within the WAFB region, especially for areas east and north of the Capital City. Meanwhile, we still have rain to deal with even before Gordon’s arrival, with showers and a few t-storms likely on Tuesday. And unfortunately, even after Gordon exits the region, the WAFB First Alert Forecast stays damp, with rain in the forecast each day through the weekend.
