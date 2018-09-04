Experts offer tools to help children deal with anxiety related to severe weather

Meteorologists at WAFB work hard to make sure when there’s a possibility of bad weather, you get the information you need to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but for some who have lived through the 2016 flood and past hurricanes, the threat alone is enough to set off a range of emotions. Executive director of the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center, Toni Bankston, works with little ones who have gone through traumatic experiences like violent crime and disasters. She says counselors use a similar response in both events.