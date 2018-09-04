Experts offer tools to help children deal with anxiety related to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The threat of severe weather can be unsettling, especially for children who have been through a hurricane or flood. Experts offer up info about the signs you should look for and how to help kids deal with that kind of anxiety.
Meteorologists at WAFB work hard to make sure when there’s a possibility of bad weather, you get the information you need to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but for some who have lived through the 2016 flood and past hurricanes, the threat alone is enough to set off a range of emotions. Executive director of the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center, Toni Bankston, works with little ones who have gone through traumatic experiences like violent crime and disasters. She says counselors use a similar response in both events.
“We teach them to get a sense of mastery over their own nervous system. Simple things like breathing, any parent or adult can teach a child to slow down their breathing. That’s very simple, but it’s actually very helpful for kids,” Bankston said.
Bankston also says kids dealing with traumatic stress may appear more hyper than usual, they may act out, or they may withdraw. She says any sign, even in the slightest, could mean your child is in distress. Bankston says breathing helps, but you have got to educate them too.
“Give them scientific facts about what is a hurricane. How do thunderstorms happen? That helps build kids' confidence because now they have some facts they are armed with. It makes it less scary for them,” said Bankston.
Bankston says the best thing you can do for yourself and your children is to remain calm, have a plan, and stick to it. Make that your family’s focus.
“If they see the adults around them working on preparedness feeling confident, reassuring them, that’s going to bring a sense of reassurance to the child,” Bankston added.
There are some games and tools available online to help kids deal with disaster trauma.
