BRPD screens more than 1,000 vehicles, makes 7 DWI arrests over Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has released results for their sobriety checkpoint, which was conducted over the Labor Day weekend.
The checkpoint was set up on Saturday, September 1 from 12 to 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of Nicholson Drive at the Nicholson Extension. During the checkpoint, north and southbound lanes of Nicholson were screened, as well as westbound lanes of Nicholson Extension.
BRPD officials say a total of 1,199 vehicles were screened. The following statistics were recorded:
- 1 possession with the intent to distribute marijuana arrest
- 3 open container violations
- 4 misdemeanor possession of marijuana arrests
- 7 DWI arrests
- 27 Standardized Field Sobriety Tests performed
- 36 traffic citations issued
And during the month of August, BRPD recorded the following data:
- 15 open container arrests
- 67 DWI arrests
- 189 hazardous violations
- 257 non-hazardous violations
Numerous other law enforcement agencies assisted with this checkpoint, including Louisiana State Police, LSU Police Department, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
