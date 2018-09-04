Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value

FILE- In this Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, is illuminated by a display screen at the introduction of the new Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite in Santa Monica, Calif. On Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, Amazon became the second publicly traded company to be worth $1 trillion, hot on the heels of Apple. The company's blowout success made Bezos, No. 1 on Forbes' billionaires list this year. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)