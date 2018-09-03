Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Monday evening as the state of Louisiana prepares for Tropical Storm Gordon.
Edwards said he declared a state of emergency for Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall.
He said he also authorized the Louisiana National to activate 200 National Guardsmen starting Tuesday morning.
The troops will be positioned ahead of the storm, mainly in southeast Louisiana, with 63 high-water vehicles, 39 boats, and four helicopters.
Gov. Edwards said the storm’s track has shifted slight to the east but added, “the threat of severe weather continues to exist for Louisiana.”
He urged residents to remain vigilant about the storm because Baton Rouge and New Orleans still remain in the storm’s possible path.
“This storm has every possibility to track further in our direction,” Edwards said.
Much of southeast Louisiana could expect to experience four to six inches of rain with some areas getting 7 inches from Tropical Storm Gordon. South Louisiana could also experience tropical storm-force winds around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Edwards said major closures could be announced as the storm gets closer to shore. The governor said no state office closures had been announced as of Monday evening.
Officials encouraged residents to stay informed of weather conditions and have a plan in case of evacuation orders by visiting http://getagameplan.org/.
Governor Edwards is expected to hold another news conference about Tropical Storm Gordon around 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 4.
